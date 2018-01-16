When it comes to beauty and skin care, South Korea is light years ahead of the rest of the world. It is said that an average Korean woman uses at least 10 beauty products on her face daily. No wonder they look so perfect all the time. Although that's quite a ridiculous amount for the rest of us, it's a small price to pay for looking great for the Koreans. They have also introduced to the world some amazing beauty trends that revolutionised the way we looked at skincare and makeup. Here are seven of those.

Sheet masks: To save us from the hassles of mixing, applying and washing off a face pack, Korea gave us the gift of sheet masks. These fabric masks are designed like the human face and are saturated with nourishing serum. Unlike your regular face packs, sheet masks are refreshingly hydrating and don't dry your skin out.

Chok-chok: This squishy, squelchy-sound word is not a product but an adjective. Chok-chok is basically soft, hydrated skin that has a fresh and dewy texture. Korean beauty regimens focus a lot on hydration. To achieve this fresh, dewy look, Korean women follow a deep moisturising and light-dewy makeup routine.

Double cleansing: A foolproof method to ensure that every bit of grime is wiped clean, Koreans use the double cleansing method. It's a two-step method that involves wiping the skin clean with a wet makeup removal wipe and then cleansing it with a mild cleanser.

Sleeping masks: A good night's sleep helps refresh the skin and ease out all the fine lines. Why not boost it up with a little help from a face mask? Korea's sleep masks are creamy, hydrating gels that can be applied on the face before you hit the bed.

Pimple patches: How many times have you wished there was a way to camouflage your zits? While it does that, wouldn't it be neat if it also healed the pimple? K-beauty offers solution for both. Pimple patches are translucent round sticker patches that can be applied on the pimple. These patches not only obscure the pimple, but also absorb all the gunk inside.

Jamsu or submerging: It's a Korean beauty trick to make your makeup last all day. It involves applying your base foundation, patting on a coat of baby powder and dipping your face in a bowl full of ice cold water. After this, you can apply finishing touches to your makeup as usual.