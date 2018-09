1 / 10

Nobody likes acne and its aftermath, the scars. But sometimes there is very little that we can do. Whatever the reason it does lessen our aesthetic quotient and erodes our confidence too. There are various ways to treat acne – diet changes, restoring hormonal imbalances by corrective lifestyle methods or taking prescription medications. However, if you want a holistic solution you can go to your kitchen and find ingredients that can go a long way in banishing acne and its scars. They are safe, devoid of side-effects and easy to use. Here are a few of them: