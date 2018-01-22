Just got married? Got tonnes of makeup gifts? Here are the latest makeup products you must carry for your honeymoon.

Glitter bronzer: This one thing will give your look a dolled up look even after minimal makeup. Opt for the liquid bronzer so that even if you are visiting a cool place, your face doesn't lose out on moisture.

Concealer stick: One concealer stick is a must. Easy to carry, concealer sticks can help your skin look clear throughout the day.

Red lipstick: Red goes with everything. Carry a blood red or rose red lipstick with you for sure. Indian or western, traditional or sassy, red lipstick will help you up your game instantly.

All season liquid foundation: Avoid matte foundation. One all season liquid foundation that matches your skin tone is a must. Just do not take the bridal foundation you received at your wedding.