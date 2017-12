Home / Photo Gallery / Celebrity bridal looks of 2017 that you shouldn’t miss

Celebrity bridal looks of 2017 that you shouldn't miss

This year was full of amazing fairy tale weddings. And in terms of bridal looks all the celeb brides looked beyond beautiful. Here are a few looks that you shouldn't miss.

Bharti Shingh: Bharti aka Lalli had her wedding last months and looked gorgeous in her pink tone makeup.

Keeping it really simple, Sagarika Ghadge kept her makeup and hair lowkey and yet looked royal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: This was one of the most waited weddings. Samantha kept her makeup very neutral and looked like a princess.

Possibly the most grand wedding of the year was Anushka's. Looking like a dream Anushka kept a very light makeup and a mid-parting traditional hairdo.









