Most of the time acne is an outcome of some hormonal changes in the body. This is why it is more frequent during adolescent during puberty. It also happens when there is any kind of emotional distress, during pregnancy or due to an affect of certain medications – however, everything is triggered due to hormonal changes. While popping pills or using topical applications can help in treating acne but keeping a watch on your diet can also help. Eating the right kinds of foods help restore hormonal balances in many cases and this can be one way to keep acne at bay. So if you are wondering what kinds of foods can help you fight acne, here goes the list: