Flowers help you fight common hair problems. The common Indian flowers like jasmine, marigold, rose and hibiscus are excellent for hair. here's how to use them.

Hibiscus for hair fall: It is an age-old natural remedy to control hair fall. These flowers stimulate blood circulation to the scalp and provide nutrients to the hair follicles. Make paste and apply or add these flowers to coconut oil, hair and apply the oil to the scalp to prevent hair fall.

Jasmine for dry hair: Jasmine acts as an amazing natural conditioner. Soak few jasmine flowers in hot water for few hours. Wash your hair and use this solution as the last rinse to add lustre and shine to your hair. It acts as a mild conditioner.

Marigold for limp hair: The phytochemicals in marigold prevent hair from being limp. Add a few fresh or dried flowers of marigold into lukewarm water, steep for 1 hour, strain and use it to rinse your hair.