Hairsprays help you get rid of the flyways and make your hairdos last long. However, there are a few safety precautions you must take while using. Take a look at a few.

Keep it away from your hair: At least maintain an 8 feet distance from your hair for a perfect finish.

Spray little at a time to save your hair from a visible film of hairspray.

Use some eye protection before using a hairspray like glasses or simply your hand to save your eyes.

Clean your hair well after using a hairspray when you are done with the day by oiling and washing your hair.