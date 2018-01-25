Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and R&D, Kaya Limited lists few superfoods for healthy hair. Here are few foods that you can apply on your hair as part of your regular hair care regimen for shiny and healthy hair.

Basil extracts can work wonders for your hair. This infusion rejuvenates hair follicles, keeps your scalp cool, and also promotes circulation.

Apples have fibre content called pyrus malus. This type of fibre can serve as a balancing of pH levels in the hair and helps clean the dirt from the scalp so you can be free of dandruff.

Avocado extracts are great when used in the hair mask. It nourishes as well as strengthens leaving the hair full of life.

Applying olive oil or using products infused with olive oil can reduce dandruff flakes and help retain moisture in the hair.