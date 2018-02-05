Milk cream, vaseline and coconut oil are one of the common natural remedies that are known to heal chapped lips. However, there are few home remedies that can help you to get rid of chapped lips and give you soft, supple lips. Aakriti Kochar, Hair and Make-up Expert, Oriflame India and Bhavya Sharma, Beauty Expert, UrbanClap.com list down some home remedies for chapped lips.

This home remedy is ideal to try just before you leave home. Apply some fresh beetroot juice directly to the lips and leave for about fifteen minutes. Then wash if off with cold water. You will find your lips to be hydrated and you will also notice a beautiful rich, dark hue on them.

To combat the problem of itching and also to hydrate the skin on your lips, try using the papaya and honey home remedy. Mix a spoon of papaya pulp with a spoon of honey and apply to your lips. Papaya is packed with enzymes that provide instant relief from itching.

This remedy will help your lips stay nourished and enhance the beautiful colour. Wash a handful of rose petals thoroughly in water. Soak the petals in milk (or glycerin) for a few hours. Mash the rose petals into a thick paste. Apply it to your dry lips two to three times a day and every night before going to bed.

Aloe vera not only helps repair the chapped lips, it also works to strengthen the thin layers of the skin. This leads to stronger lips that don't chap quickly. All you have to do is slice an aloe leaf and scoop up the gel from within. Apply the gel directly on to your lips before you go to bed at night.