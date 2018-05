Itchy red bumps or small blisters in the neck, shoulders, and chest are the most common places for prickly heat to appear. Here are tips to prevent them given by Dr. Raina Nahar, Dermatologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

Importantly, avoid venturing out in excessive hot and humid weather as that causes profuse sweating

Take cool showers in this season.

Wear clothes that help to absorb the sweat and are airy . Your exercise clothes should also wick moisture away from your skin.