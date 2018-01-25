Looking for haircut inspiration this year? Puniti, beauty specialist and director, 7 Shades, tells you what’s going to trend this year.

Long flowing wavy hair brushed back: This swept back style is perfect for those with wavy hair. The hair at the back and sides should be less than the hair at the top.

Long curly fringe with fade and hair design: Fringe hairstyle works as a great option for men with curly hair. It is also considered ideal for men with long faces as it makes the face look shorter.

Low taper fade with messy spiky hair: This spiked hairdo combined with a low fade is very popular among college students. This is an informal haircut and goes well with all face shapes.

Pompadour with high taper fade: This is a very popular hairstyle among men at the moment. The modern pompadour is stylish and glamorous.