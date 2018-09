1 / 8

You may like to go for other beauty treatments but you can get jitters even if you think of removing your upper lip hair. Also, no one likes that unwanted facial hair. It can be super irritating. If you are pressed for time and cannot go to the salon, just try these DIY tricks. We are sure you will love these fuss-free strategies. Yes, you can thank us later! But, make sure you don’t go overboard.