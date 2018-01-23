Don't go overboard by giving your eyes a flashy look says Nalin Verma, Co-Founder, Euro Chroma Institute of Cosmetolgy and Puniti, Beauty Expert at 7 Shades by Puniti Unisex Salon, here she shares some eye make-up tips that will make you look the best for sure.

When it comes to bridal make-up highlight eyes or lips, not both. Fresh and effortless make-up styles are dominating the modern bridal trend. Lips could be kept moist or matte depending on the event.

Mascara is a must to give a neat look to the eye lashes.

Indian brides love gold eye make-up since it goes well with their red, fuchsia, or green lehengas, ghagras, or heavy saris. So, if you want to play it safe, this is the colour to go with. You can also use golden eye shadow instead of silver for the brow bones.