It's not easy to get rid of dark spots and it's equally tricky to find out the cause of them. There are so many activities in our day-to-day life that can lead to the formation of dark spots. From scratching pimples to exposure to sun, you have to be constantly vigilant about what your skin is exposed to. Here, celeb dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty takes us through 5 common causes of dark spots that everybody should be aware of. It is always better to prevent dark spots than treat them after they are formed. After all, getting rid of dark spots is difficult and time consuming.