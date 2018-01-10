Glitter is bae in the makeup world and with the kind of continuous love it is getting, 2018 seems to be a year dipped in glitter. If you are a makeup addict like me, you must make sure that you have these glitter makeup products with you.

Glitter eyeliner: If you are too confused with the colour, go for a transparent glitter liner that you can apply on any coloured or black liner to give it a twist.

Glitter lipstick:In any party or occasion, even with minimal makeup all you need is a glitter lipstick to up your game. If you don't like too much glitter, go for glitter lip gloss that you can apply on any coloured lipstick you like.

Glitter pigment: This is a multi-purpose pigment that you can use as lipstick or shadow. Available in a pallete in different shades, this is a must-have in your makup kit.

Glitter nail-paint: You can choose from powder to liquid nail paints but don't miss out on glitter nail polishes.