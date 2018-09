1 / 8

According to Ayurveda, pitta and vata doshas are the main culprits responsible for most hair problems. Too much pitta causes heat to go into the roots of the hair and burns and destroys the natural oils that are important to nourish the hair. When vata gets aggravated, it dries the scalp and the hair follicles. This can lead to problems like hair fall, itching, dandruff, greying, frizz, split ends etc. These hair problems are connected to our food. Certain foods aggravate hair fall. Similarly, environmental factors, stress and illness and the use of hair products can damage hair. Here are some hair care tips by Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda, you must keep in mind.