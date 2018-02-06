Girl, if you have your Valentine's Day plan set, let's talk about how you want to look that day. If you want to impress your guy, here's what you must NOT do!

Any experiment, especially with your eye makeup. Don't make his attention divert to the studs on your eyelid rather than your eyes. Keep your eye makeup simple and use makeup tricks to make your eyes look bigger.

Don't go in for a gaudy hairdo. Keep it simple and classy. Something that you've tried and tested.

Use hair spray for a neater look. Don't let those flyaways ruin your look. Plus it will also make your hair smell good.

Don't go for contouring. First of all, it is dead and secondly, contouring helps you get good pictures but in person, it looks too much, especially if not done right. Go for natural or dewy makeup.

Skip those faux eyelashes: False lashes are clearly visible and any mishap could land your eyelash into your coffee. Use a good mascara and keep it simple.