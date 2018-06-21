Myths about hair are very common. Dr Apratim Goel debunks some common myths for us!

Excessive shampooing leads to hair fall: No! 'Hair fall, especially sudden increase, can mean a stress or lowering of body immunity. In fact, adding few drops of essential oils to shampoo like lavender or rose oil, are great stress relievers to scalp.'

Colouring damages hair: Partly correct. But it also depends on which hair color. Whether you going lighter or darker than your own hair colour.

Gray hair increases when you pluck them:Many will argue on this one- That they experienced itpersonally. 'Let me tell you, when hair start graying, it occurs fast and don’t blameit on your plucking.Graying of hair is an ageing process of the hair and is multifactorial.'