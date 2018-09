1 / 6

One of nature’s best gifts to mankind, fruits have so many health benefits. They provide you with nourishment, refresh and energize you and make your body function properly. This obviously helps your skin and hair too. A diet rich in fruits is known to make the skin healthy, delay ageing, prevent acne and promote other beauty benefits. That’s why it is essential that we include fruits in our daily diet. But what we must also not miss out on are fruits peels. Here are fruit peels that you must use topically on your skin for their cleansing and moistursing properties.