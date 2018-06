There was a time when it was thought that yoga was for the old and ailing, especially those who had limited range of motion and couldn’t opt for strenuous activities. But we soon saw a revolution happening and yoga became a favourite form of physical exercise loved and accepted by many – the young and dynamic, fitness experts, sportspersons, Bollywood Divas and the likes. This is why some fitness enthused parents are also encouraging their kids to take up yoga. But when we talk about yoga for kids we need to be very careful. If you aren’t well versed with the asanas or the moves don’t try to train your kids. Instead, send them to an expert who can help them develop an interest in yoga and reap its benefits too. We spoke to yoga guru Sarvesh Shashi, founder of Zorba Yoga, Mumbai to know how to get started with yoga for kids. Here are six yoga myths busted by the guru himself.

‘Yoga may come naturally to babies and toddlers. If you carefully observe the changes in their positions you will see the trace of yoga. In a true sense, they start really early, right in the womb. As babies grow, their attention is diverted by various things and learning. Sometimes this makes them leave behind what comes to them naturally. That is why it is important for them to be introduced to any sort of activity at a very nascent stage – to help them cultivate a practice. Yoga is not only beneficial to them physically but also helps a great deal in their mental health,’ says yoga guru Shashi.

Here are few things he says we should keep in mind while introducing yoga to kids:

Start slowly but be consistent: The first step is to select a posture or asana that you want them to practice. For example, if you want them to practice the Cobra pose, start by making them lay on the abdomen and then slowly master the Cobra pose. This can be applied with the other asanas as well. Make sure the posture is correct: While the kid is practising a pose, make sure to correct their postures in the early stages, this will help them to practice it correctly, as they advance further. If the alignment of their posture is not corrected at an early stage, it may impact their posture later. Keep a tab on breathing: We need to assure that the correct breathing pattern is followed by the kids while performing an asana. Complete the cycle: Make sure each asana is followed by a counter posture, which will help the body to relax and comfort the muscles and joint soreness. Try new things: Try to mix creativity while helping the kids perform yoga, use props or other techniques to make the practice interesting and enticing for the kids. Don’t be too hard on kids: Keeping in mind the level of difficulty that can be endured by the kids will help avoid injuries.

Here are a few asanas that you can try with your kids:

Tree Pose Chair Pose Head to knee pose Triangle pose Revolving triangle pose Palm tree pose Child Pose Cobra Pose Crocodile Pose Cow-Cat pose Bridge Pose Paschimottanasana (seated forward bending – head to knee).

How yoga benefits kids:

It helps with the child’s posture correction, which if done at an early age is beneficial in the growing stages and future. It helps the kids to improve their concentration and focus. This is one of the most important benefits. As many kids suffer from lack of concentration, the practice of yoga can help improve the intensity of concentration in a child. Read to know if yoga can help in weight loss. It also helps the kids to strengthen their memory. It is beneficial in building and boosting the immunity of the kids. Yoga for kids can help them to achieve a balance between their weight and height. It boosts their stamina and calms their mind to live a mindful life.

Beware of these mistakes

External pressure or force should not be applied while correcting the asana or postures. While performing yoga movements jerks to the body limbs should be avoided.

When kids indulge in the practice of yoga from an early age, it helps them to grow in a self-aware and mindful environment, helping them face the world with confidence and be comfortable in their own skin. It has immense benefits for all age groups!

To start a yoga class, it is advisable to take help and guidance from a certified yoga teacher.

