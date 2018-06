World Music Day 2018 is celebrated on June 21

Music is a universal language that can heal us all. But if you’re looking to use it as a development tool for your kids, know that different music genres can impact them differently! When you see your kid playing a musical instrument or even listening to it, you may not see it, but it’s helping them in many ways. Musical notes that they hear or play are processed simultaneously in both the hemispheres of the brain. Therefore, you need to be especially careful with sleazy and vulgar lyrics gaining popularity all across the world. You don’t want your kids to be influenced by it.

Music helps our kids in more ways than you think! One of the most important reasons for the same is- expression. Music is an undeniable expression. Words can fail us, but art forms come to our rescue when we intend to express ourselves. It provides a creative platform for kids to grow up to be more expressive, specific and clear in their words and meaning. Emotional intelligence and sensitivity is a great plus too!

We ask Shivani Patel, instructor of ‘Zumbini‘, a ‘music and movement’ class for children aged between 0 to 4 years to tell us what kinds of music is best suited for our beloved tiny tots?

‘Bollywood numbers are all around us, but I would advise against adding any of those songs to your child’s music library. Instead, expose them to classical music. ,’ said Patel.

Classical music is known to be calming and soothing. It won’t rile your kid up or get them to be hyperactive. It provides a form of entertainment that is low on stimulus, yet creates a happy atmosphere.

Folk music is also a great option.

Load up on music CDs that have pieces by Mozart, Beethoven, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Anything works, as long as it doesn’t have too many loud beats and in general has a good melody.

Also, try to expose your children to music from other cultures.

Peppy rhymes that are lyrical and musical can help them understand patterns too!

Image Source: Shutterstock