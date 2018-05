A relationship between the mother and a daughter is complex, diverse and genuinely free-flowing. There are those who talk like buddies, those that refuse to talk beyond limits, those that talk sporadically, those that are inexpressive- whatever be the case, they are never-ending.

According to psychiatry, everybody has 5 most important people in their life- these are people whose importance doesn’t change with time or age. If you ask your closed ones about who these five people are- almost all of them would have their mother among those 5.

Yes, we know you would wonder why is this even a story to be read when it is known that of all bonds in the world, this one is the most special. And no, it is not only because its a relation that begins right from the time you are unborn but also because it’s a pretty complex one.