Growing aches pains among kids and toddlers are common. In their formative years, they go through growing pain which usually resolves itself by late childhood. However, there are chances that the pain could be a symptom of something more grave. If your child is complaining about aches and pains constantly the safest thing to do is to take them to a doctor instantly. However, in India scenario is a little different. Parents will try all sorts of home remedies to relieve pain. As an informed parent, here are a few things you things you shouldn’t do if your child is suffering from pain unless advised by the doctor.

Self-diagnosis: Do not jump to conclusions even when you think it could just be growing pains. Visit a doctor asap as chronic pain could be a common symptom of many health issues like an appendix, constipation, irritable bowel, gastroenteritis, major infections in parts of the body, like ear, chest or even private parts.

Avoid painkillers or any other medication without prescription: Self-medication is a growing concern for the doctors in India. DO NOT give them any kind of medication for pain relief unless it is approved by a practising doctor and you must know how to choose the right paediatrician for your child.

Refer to the previous prescription: Another part of self-medication is referring to the previous prescription for a similar symptom. If you are one of them you must STOP immediately. The similar symptom could be because of any new development of any kind of health problem in your child.

Do not apply heat or cold pain suppressants: People generally use heat packs or cold packs for pain which is many a time effective in relieving pain. However, while dealing with aches and pains among kids, you must avoid any of these options until the doctors advise you to do so. For example- If your child is suffering from a major ear infection, using heat to suppress the pain will only worsen the situation and delay medication.

Do not massage the aching area or take your kid to a massage person: According to doctors, massaging your baby isn’t a good idea. As they don’t need a body massage to improve blood circulation, build bones or the biggest myth that it shapes the child’s body. However, in case of pains, you shouldn’t opt for massages unless the doctor has advised or if you are a certified kid’s massage specialist.