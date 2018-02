Bullying was always confined to the real world be it a school or at home. But thanks to the advent of the internet, cyberbullying has also come into existence. In the recent times, there has been a lot of cases of cyberbullying reported online. However, the awareness about the same is not much as most parents don’t even know about cyberbullying. Tanvi Sardesai, Counselling Psychologist, Dept. of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, S.L. Raheja Hospital sheds light on what is cyberbullying and few of the common questions related to it to help parents help their kids deal with the situation.

1. What is cyberbullying?

Bullying has remained a problem area in the society. Bullying can happen anywhere – at school, college, at home or online. It is usually repeated over a long period of time and can hurt an individual both physically and emotionally. Bullying that happens online, using social networks, games and mobile phones, is called ‘cyberbullying’. Did you know cyberbullying more common among friends than strangers?

2. Can child-locks on internet driven devices help?

Most teenagers today have their own internet driven devices-phones, laptops, iPads, etc. A teenager may also come to feel that the parents to do not trust them. Instead, effective communication with the child may be more helpful where the parents have an open discussion with the child regarding safe internet usage, thus encouraging transparency.

3. Can frequent no-bullying sessions in schools and colleges help?

Frequent anti-bullying sessions is a major step towards dealing with the issue. It can be used as a tool to sensitize students about the impact that bullying can have on its victims. Through these sessions, children can also be made aware of laws regarding cyberbullying, the importance of reporting bullying and ways to improve their privacy and security settings. Through these sessions, students can also be encouraged to stand up against bullies and to provide support the victims. Also read 33.33% Indian parents believe that their child will be victims of cyberbullying.

4. Can a toll-free number to report the bully, help?

Victims are often afraid to stand up against bullies and report cases of bullying, whether cyber or otherwise; they fear being harassed further. They fear being judged or misunderstood or have their phones taken away by parents. Having a toll-free number to report the bully can provide them with safe space to express their concerns and report incidences of bullying, even on the grounds of anonymity.

5. How to tackle the bully?

In order to tackle the bully, it is imperative to save evidence and to report the case. This must be done without waiting for too long. Taking screenshots, saving emails and conversations is important as this provides proof. Reporting bullying can be anxiety provoking and stories may lack details. Documenting these can help the reporting process. Educating oneself on cyberbullying laws also helps. It is advisable to block out the bully instead of engaging with the bully. Here’s more on how to help your kids deal with cyberbullying trauma.

Image Source: Shutterstock