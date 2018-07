No, we are not talking about the usual – sleep time, lack of sex or who will change the diaper fights – instead we are going to talk about those fights that are going to be an integral part of your life after you become parents. Parenting is no mean feat and we all know that. Moreover, parenting doesn’t come with a handy guide so you can just follow the rules and get better at it. As parents, you always try to model yourself like your own parents. Most of your parenting rules and resolutions are derived from the parenting method that your own parents followed or what you have been taught as a child. But as we all know it takes two to parent. So never mind your rules and resolutions your partner also as a parent wants to set his/her’s as well. Here are nine parenting mistakes you should stop committing.

No, mommies please don’t say fathers don’t get involved in parenting. Even if they don’t do the hard work they love to give instructions and point out your flaws. And if you fail to follow their instructions they will make sure to express their displeasure. There is a reason why most parents are not on the same page when it comes to parenting these days. With intercommunity and inter-caste marriages becoming a norm these days and two partners belonging from different socio-cultural it gets difficult to enforce a similar set of parenting rules. We aren’t saying that it is difficult or impossible to set common rules for parenting but your background, ethnicity and cultural grooming does come in the way. Here are another set of mistakes that couples make aftet the baby that ruins their relationship.

It becomes most challenging for first-time partners. Just like it takes time in a marriage to settle and take a middle path the same happens with parenting too. It takes time before you both agree on the same rules for your child. But before you achieve that wisdom these are the things you are most likely to fight about:

Food preferences: Whether your child is going to have aloo-paratha or idli-sambar or where it is going to missal-pav or luchi-torkari could be an eternal fight. Our food preferences in a way make us what we are. Believe it or not, what you eat goes a long way to establish your social responses and thought processes too. Obviously, both partners want the child to eat and cherish foods that instill in the little one the taste of their own culture. And if there is only one type of food that comes on the table probably you have to mediate to eat in peace. Fights over food choices are real people. Don’t let me remind you that couples even spit over this. Here are some mistakes you make that ruins your child’s appetite.

Child’s career: As parents, your duty should be to provide education, teach disciple and moral values to your child. But we often tend to become the decision makers of their careers. And when we do this difference of opinions over career choices crop up. ‘My child will be a sports star,’ ‘No, my child will be an astronaut,’ becomes the topic of heated arguments. For all, you know your child probably nurtures the dream to become a painter. But as parents, we never fail to instill our broken aspirations on our kids.

Holidays: Whether to visit the paternal grandparents during weekends or the maternal ones is a common point of discussion among couples. The less said about this the better.

Clothes: Mothers, never think that the father will not try to give fashion advice to kids and talk about trends. There could be times when you have to dress your tot again before going out (while you are running half-an-hour late behind your scheduled time) because your husband dislikes the clothes you chose for your kids and we guess you are not going to take that lightly, right? The result: the home becomes a war field.

Things to remember: Know that you both need to understand that as partners both of you are doing things for the betterment of your child. Trust each other. So instead of fighting over such trivial issues, resolve them soon and come to a point where values of both cultures and tradition can be respected. In the end, your child needs to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Image source: Shutterstock