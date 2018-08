Soha Ali Khan who is the youngest daughter of yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her impactful roles in the flicks like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ and many more. The talented actor has also come out with the book – ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’. While her better half Kunal Kemmu also doesn’t need any introduction as the dashing actor is popular due to his impressive acting skills in the movies like ‘Traffic Signal’, ‘Zakhm’, Golmaal 3 and many more. On September 29, in the year 2017, Soha and Kunal became proud parents of a baby girl and named her Inaya Naumi Kemmu. Both Soha and Kunal are hands-on parents and are setting an example in the society about good and effective parenting.

Effective parenting can help your child to become a better human being. Your child will learn to lead a happy life. Good parenting can help your child to become honest, hardworking, self-reliant, kind, helpful, promote intellectual curiosity and so on. Moreover, it can also help your child to stay away from stress, anxiety and depression.

So, parents should ensure easy flow of communication, foster a positive and a protective environment, avoid arguing in front of the children, give them some space, encourage the children to pursue their dreams and become a successful individual in life. Similarly, Soha and Kunal can be seen protecting Inaya, playing with her and introducing her to new skills like playing the guitar.

Nine months today 😍 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:35am PDT

You can see Inaya playing with toys. Soha and Kunal make sure that Inaya gets enough time to play and learn things. They are bringing her up the right way!

Pulling at my heartstrings ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

Here, you can spot Kunal and Inaya together. See how Kunal and Inaya are giving us major father-daughter goals. It is essential for parents to spend a quality time with their children and help them to grow. Kunal and Soha are exactly doing the same. Also, it is essential to introduce children to new things as this will help them to learn and understand things better. Here, Inaya has been introduced to playing the guitar, we must say that the duo is going an extra mile and inspiring us a lot.

Because information is power😁 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on May 8, 2018 at 10:10pm PDT

Kunal and Inaya can be seen reading a newspaper. While Kunal as captioned the picture as ‘Because information is power,’. Aww, this is so adorable! Smart parenting you see.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

Inaya is often seen with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan (son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan). This is also essential as it can promote unity, help children to bond better and help each other. It can pave a way for healthy relationships. So, if you also want to promote healthy childhood, make sure that you help your child to understand the importance of leading a positive life and inculcate good habits. Surely, the proud parents Soha and Kunal have successfully managed to impress everyone with their good parenting skills. We wish the couple keeps motivating us!

Image Source: Instagram/ Soha Ali Khan @ sakpataudi/ Kunal Kemmu @ khemster2