It is a common complaint among mothers that their kids bring back the lunch box untouched. Many mothers break their head over how to make their child eat food while the kids are in school studying. To ease the burden, some schools in India are offering nutritious food and snacks at schools itself. But that is something that everyone cannot afford to do. Here is what expert advises you to do. Eating healthy food helps children concentrate, learn and grow healthier.

Dr Kumud Khanna, nutritionist and national vice president of Nutrition Society of India says, “One mistake that mothers, especially working women, do is to repack the previous day’s dinner in a new avatar in the lunch boxes. But kids are smart.”

Let us look at the options. Growing children mainly need protein and energy. A bit of fat too can work wonders to the brain. So, include fruit, vegetables and a bit of healthy oil in your child’s lunch box. Another common complaint is “Oh, my child hates fruits and vegetables.” Dr Khanna further adds, “The trick to make kids eat fruits and vegetables is to masquerade the items. Children love colours and so, find out their favourite colours. And make nutritious

food playing with colours.”

A healthy lunch and snacks are important for your active and growing child. Hence, it is important to offer healthy lunch box choices. Tips include fresh fruit, crunchy vegetables and a combination of protein, dairy and carbohydrate foods.

Payal Sharma, Nutritionists at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital added, “You can also encourage children to help choose and prepare their own lunch. Involve them in the process so that they do not get the feeling that things they do not like are being shoved down their throat. Sit with your child the previous night and encourage them to make a list of the foods they enjoy and would like to eat the next day.”

Dr Khanna shares some nutritious foods to put in a lunch box: Remember, foods should be simple and easy to prepare, ready to eat and appetising after several hours storage in the lunch box.