Parents of teens lend me your ears. If you feel it is enough to keep your teens away from alcohol and marijuana for preventing them from addiction, you are wrong. If they complain a lot about some pain and urge you to get them painkillers for relief, it is time for you if painkillers are their new addiction. Interestingly, a recent study shows painkiller addiction ranks third after alcohol and marijuana among teens.

All you need to know about painkiller addiction

Certain painkilling drugs are 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin; hence, they are dangerous, say experts. Also, painkillers are highly addictive. You should know that painkillers belong to the opioid family of drugs that tend to increase addiction on overuse. It is mostly noticed that painkiller addiction among teens begin with a doctor’s prescription which eventually turns into getting dependent on the drug.

Red alert signs parents need to watch out

These are symptoms indicating your teen is getting addicted to painkillers.

An increase in the drug dose

Changes in personality

Keeping aloof from friends and family

Continuing painkiller use even after the medical condition has improved

Spending long time in obtaining the drug

Changes in sleeping and eating patterns and habits

Constant coughs, running nose, dilated pupils and mumbling words

Bunking schools, neglecting daily work or pretending sickness to avoid work

Having blackouts and losing on memory

Over reacting to normal sights, sounds and emotions

Fatigue and drowsiness, being excessively secretive and defensive

Lack of concentration, being unmindful

Preventing painkiller addiction: Tips for parents

If you are confused on how to track your teens and prevent them from getting into painkiller addiction, here is a handy list you should follow.

Track those medications that can be abused. Keeping track of pill numbers is important.

Throw away all unused and expired medications. Clean out your medical cabinets daily and check it often.

Store prescription drugs safely

Maintain the original bottles of the drugs

Keep a direct link of contact with your teen’s doctor

Talk to your child and discus about the harmful effects of drug abuse

Keep a track on their internet usage. Online buying of these drugs is common among teens and needs to be restricted.

Be aware of the withdrawal symptoms of painkiller abuse that include restlessness, muscle and bone pain, insomnia, nervousness, agitation, sadness, depression, chills with goosebumps, involuntary leg movements and violence and phobia.

Image Source: Shutterstock