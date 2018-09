Making a healthy tiffin box for your little bundle of joy can be quite tedious. When you ask experts about whats best for your kids, chances are that you will get a list of items that you already know about. So here is an advisory by our nutritional expert Swati Bhushan, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi to give your child the best of nutrition along with a variety of taste.

In observance of National Nutrition Week, let us look at 5 super easy and healthy lunch box ideas to fill your little munchkin’s hunger as well as make them content: