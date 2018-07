Nobody ever said parenting is easy. Starting from sending your child to school to putting him to bed, everything is a struggle. But among all these, the toughest is feeding your toddler as he needs to eat right and also have a balanced portion of everything. “Between the crucial age group of 1- 3 years, you must give the kids everything in right portions. Don’t expect the kid to consume large portions at one go. Try to serve items that fall in different food groups and are of different food texture. Make sure, you teach your child to eat on their own,” said Dr Sreemathy Venkatraman, Nutritionist and Clinical Dietician, Brains Hospital, Bengaluru.

Remember, your child needs to have a balanced diet comprising of all food groups. A balanced diet is one that includes all food groups and provides all macronutrients and micronutrients for the growing child. The more colourful fruits and vegetables that we include the better nutrients are provided. The key here is to set a routine and encourage self-eating while providing a meal which the entire family eats. Here are 6 important food items that you must include in your child’s diet (12- 36 months old):

Cereals/ bread/rice – These are rich in carbohydrates which provides energy for the fast-growing age. Fruits provide children with fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Vegetables (roots and tubers & green leafy vegetables) provides fibre, vitamins, minerals. Milk and milk products – All the time when your mother told you that drinking milk was good for your bones, she wasn’t wrong at all. Milk and milk products provide calcium for the bones and protein. Pulses /legumes/fish, eggs– All of these will help your child with the necessary protein for adequate growth. Fats and oils – Vitamin E and fats are a concentrated source of energy.

However, parents must remember a few things before feeding their children:

Do not force feed the child

Set a healthy routine of making the child eat with the entire family

Every child goes through phases of picky/fussy eating and monotonous eating- such as refusing to eat or eating too little/ eating the same food for a week or longer time

Do not make FOOD an issue –children at this age like to assert their independence and like to seek attention, hence understand your child and encourage good eating habits

Children learn from family members about values, healthy eating habits, sleep routine, behaviour and hence parents should be a good role model and healthy eating habits is to be encouraged for the whole family.

Little patience will make your child try new food with different tastes and set a pattern for healthy throughout his/her life.

Image Source: Shutterstock