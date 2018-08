Depression does seem like the problem of the adults since elders have a lot of things to worry about. But what we haven’t been able to understand fully is that depression isn’t about being weak or mature or immature but it is about your inner self.

Simply put, depression, also called clinical depression or major depressive disorder is more than just “feeling down” or “having the blues”. It is a feeling of persistent and pervasive sadness, which affects how you think, feel, and act. “It can impact one’s health seriously, increasing the chances of other emotional or physical problems and affects other areas of life like career, family and relationships,” said Dr Vinit Gada (PT), Founder of Switch-India.

Children can also be depressed

Most parents believe that their children cannot suffer from depression since kids don’t have any apparent stress. But as parents, you must know that children suffer from stress which, on most occasions they tell us too. Here are some signs to know that your child is suffering from depression:

Constant irritability or anger. Social withdrawal. Constant fatigue. Feelings of guilt or worthlessness. Constant feeling of sadness or hopelessness. Sudden change in appetite: Increased or decreased. Changes in sleep patterns: sleeplessness or excessive sleep. Increased sensitivity to rejection. Outbursts in terms of crying. Difficulty in concentration.

Parents: What you should know?