Social Media Day is observed on June 30

If toddlers can click a killer selfie, pout, silly face, winks, et al, then it shouldn’t be surprising when your 7-8 year old asks (demands actually) to be on social media. Primary school children are more tech-savvy than most parents, and are increasingly demanding to have their own phone and be on social media. So what do you do as a parent? Saying a straight NO will not solve the problem. Your child will reason, beg and plead, and unless you give them a concrete answer or make them realise how irresponsible they are, your kids won’t let the matter go. Child psychologist, Shuchi Dalvi shares a few tactics with which you can handle the situation.

Facebook

Facebook is a definite no-no for an 8-year-old, no two ways about it. There is umpteen news about online grooming involving innocent, vulnerable children, and Facebook plays a large part in it. Keeping tabs on a person on Facebook is very difficult, unless a parent is very diligent and tech savvy. With numerous privacy features, you wouldn’t know what your child has been doing. If your child asks for a Facebook account, help them understand that it’s not a place for kids. Tell them that there are people in the world who can steal information and pictures and use it wrongfully. The fact that Facebook needs a user to be over 18 years old can also help you argue your point.

WhatsApp

With the entire school communicating through WhatsApp, your child would want to have their own phone with WhatsApp. No harm there, right? You can check their contacts list and messages. Wrong. With a phone with internet access, you open up avenues for your child to be free on the world wide web. WhatsApp chats can be deleted, different apps can be downloaded, used and deleted too. If your child needs to use WhatsApp, she can do so on your phone.

Instagram

The same rule applies to Instagram too. Your child does not need to post her pictures, definitely. If she wants to follow Instagram accounts, she can use your phone, under your supervision. There are many useful Instagram handles that you both can browse and enjoy.

Image: Shutterstock