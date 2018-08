What you must know about accidents that can happen at home © Shutterstock

Accidents are the main reason of injury and sometimes death amongst children. As a matter of fact, the place people regard as the safest, our homes, hide many ‘hazards’. A little inattentiveness by parents can lead to serious injuries; however many accidents that happen in and around the home can be avoided. By identifying and understanding potential accident risks in the home, you can take some basic safety steps that will keep your children safe.

“Falls are the most common type of accidents to occur around the home, contributing more than 50% cases in the Emergency room,” said Dr Mohammed Shakeel, HOD-Emergency Trauma, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Some common household accidents to watch out for are:

1. Falls: Unstable gait of the toddler, presence of objects on floor, lack of supervision, curiosity of the child, lack of protection on bed, etc. cause children to fall very often. Moreover, even while they learn to walk, there are events of their falls.

Prevention:

 Keep floors free of toys and obstructions

 Close supervision when toddler learns to walk

 Keep the floor dry

 Always ensure bed-rail of the baby cot is raised when the baby is in the cot

 Always use a securely fitted safety harness in a pram, pushchair or highchair

First Aid: Cuts, scrapes and bruises sustained due to fall should be cleaned properly and compressed for a while to stop bleeding, if any.

If there is no bleeding or is a minor injury, the wound can be dressed by a band-aid. Seek immediate medical attention for serious injuries.

2. Finger stuck in between the doors: This is the most common limb threatening injury amongst children. Because fingertips are exquisitely sensitive, your child will let you know immediately that she/ he has been injured. There can be bluish discoloration, bleeding, or detachment of the finger tip.

Prevention: Thorough supervision can be the only prevention here.

First aid:

 When the fingertip is bleeding, wash it with water and cover with soft, sterile or clean cloth and apply ice packs to relieve pain and swelling.

 If the swelling is mild and child is comfortable, you can allow the finger to heal on its own. But be alert for increase pain, swelling, bleeding, fever, and discharge within 2 days of injury. Seek immediate medical care for convulsed fingers or excessive bleeding.

 For torn-off or detached fingers, clean the finger(s) gently, cover with a saline soaked gauze, place in a watertight bag and place it on an ice pack. Do not place the part directly on ice pack.

3. Putting things in nose: Children younger than 5 years of age often put foreign object(s), into their noses. Sometimes they copy other children or they accidentally inhale the foreign body while trying to smell it. In most cases, the objects are soft or small such as tissues, clay, pieces of toys, beads, foam, erasers and food.

“Your child may tell you he put something into his nose, or you may discover it on your own. The most common symptom of a foreign body in the nose is nasal drainage. The drainage appears only on the side of the nose with the object, and often has a bad odor. Sometimes a whistling sound can be heard while your child is breathing,” added Dr Shakeel.

First Aid: Such children should be rushed to hospital immediately. Kissing technique can be performed at home if child is stable:

 Place your mouth over your child’s mouth. Hold the nostril that isn’t blocked closed with a finger, blow gently into your child’s mouth; this may dislodge the foreign object.

 Rush your child to the nearest Emergency Room.

4. Choking: Accidental swallowing of foreign body, strangulation, covering of head by blankets, accidental suffocation by pillow while baby sleeps in a prone position, near-drowning etc.

Prevention:

 Choose toys appropriate to the age of children. Avoid toys with detachable small parts

 Small objects, strings and plastic bags should be kept out of reach of children

 Children should not be allowed to play while eating

 Never use pillow or a heavy blanket for baby under one year of age

 Never leave children alone in a bath tub or basin filled with water

First Aid:

 Do not panic. Remove the cause of concern from the child; call for help immediately and rush your child to the nearest Emergency Room.

5. Food poisoning: Food poisoning, accidental swallowing of drugs, detergents, insecticides, etc.

Prevention:

 Keep medicines and chemicals out of sight and reach of children, preferably in an isolated, locked cabinet.

 Always store chemicals in their original containers with appropriate labels.

 Ensure toys, dining utensils and stationary material bought for the child meet the international standard.

First Aid:

– Do not panic. Call for help immediately

– Examine the child if the airway is clear (e.g. can talk, cry or not); if breathing is adequate (observe colour of the face and rate of breathing). If the child is unconscious but the airway is clear, breathing is normal, place him/ her in side-way position and call for help

– Rush the child to the Emergency Room, bring along with any vomitus and remains of drugs taken, when seeking medical treatment.

Source: Press release