When it comes to vaccinations, parents have a different take on the procedure. Some might diligently give every other vaccination that is there in the schedule, whether mandatory or optional, some might just pick the ones that are mandatory and leave the optional ones, some parents are against the idea of vaccination altogether. However, vaccination is crucial for your little one. It is a way in which you can boost your child’s immunity to fight against various deadly diseases and conditions that their underactive immune system might not be able to do on their own.

There are some deadly diseases that could be fatal to infants and young children like tuberculosis, diphtheria, polio, tetanus, hepatitis B etc. Most of the vaccines which are mandatory help to provide immunity from these diseases. However, there are a set of vaccinations that fall under the optional category and many parents think it is okay not to take them. But is that a sensible thing to do. We got Dr Gorika Bansal, paediatrician, Dr Gorika’s Children’s Medical Centre, Delhi answer this question.

Here is what she has to say:

‘Optional vaccinations, as the name suggests are not just an option. In fact, they are also a necessity. The real reason why these vaccinations are termed as optional is that they are expensive and not everybody can afford the same. As doctors, we still urge parents to take every vaccination that’s on the schedule. Missing a vaccination like say a rotavirus vaccination or pneumococcal vaccination could lead to hospitalisation if the child ends up with an infection. If once the damage is done it could be irreversible and so taking adequate precaution is always necessary,’ she says. In fact, the cost of hospitalisation and treatment could be double or three-fold to the cost of vaccination. Here is why India needs to make rotavirus vaccination a compulsion.

Many parents believe that giving all the vaccinations might interfere with a child’s immunity development – Is it true?

‘Not really. There are a lot of trials and research done to check and validate how beneficial these vaccinations are for kids. While they make antibodies to fight certain infections, the immunity they provide is also mild. So, while the vaccinations help your child fight certain infections it doesn’t interfere with immunity building of the child. In fact, all these vaccinations are designed to help lower the chances of diseases and mortality rates for children less than five years of age,’ she explains.

List of optional vaccinations:

Name What it does Age Booster HiB (Haemophilus Influenzae Type B) Prevents meningitis that affects membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord 1.5 months old 2.5 months old again when 3.5 months old, 1.6 years old HPV(Human Papila Virus) Prevents cervical cancer and other cancers in the genital area (for girl child) At time of birth Pneumococcal Protects from pneumococcal diseases caused due to Streptococcous Pneumonia Bacteria 1.5 months old 2.5 months old again when 3.5 months old, 1.3 years old IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine) Protects from polio virus given in form of injection after does of oral polio vaccination 2.5 months old 3.5 months old again when 1.3 years old Rotavirus Provides protection from rotavirus that causes severe diarrhoea 6 month old After a gap of one month Influenza Prevents influenza infection that causes upper respiratory tract infection 6 month old

Image source: Shutterstock