We see a lot of kids, as young as 6 years or so wearing spectacles. As you enter an eye clinic, you are sure to see at least 3 eye patients who are children aged under 10. Whether it is for the increasing awareness about eye problems in children or it is for the faulty lifestyle we follow, increasing number of children come up with multiple eye problems.

Let’s discuss statistics

According to a study in the London Journal of Primary Care, children are born with quite poor levels of vision, as assessed by both electrophysiological and functional tests. A quick search on the internet will tell you that childhood vision problems in India seem worrisome, here are some statistics for you:

a) Approximately 2-3 lakh children under 16 years of age suffer from blindness or some form of severe vision impairment.

b) Approximately 41 per cent of children under 18 years of age need visual correction but do not receive treatment.

c) Of these, 50 per cent of all childhood eye impairment can be prevented or corrected.

Dr Mridula Pentapati, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal says, “A lot of children come into clinics with an eye problem. Increasing awareness in the public, screening programs in schools, better accessibility to health care are responsible for increasing number of children being diagnosed with refractive errors and wearing spectacles.”

Why blame the lifestyle?

It is no news that excessive screen time causes poor vision. And neither is it new that parents often leave toddlers with mobiles or expose them to television in order to work in peace. “Restricting the screen time and encouraging children to play outdoors will prevent strain on the eyes,” said Dr Pentapati. But here are some lifestyle concerns that causes poor vision.

Increase in screen time – watching Television, mobile, tablets, desktop etc. Lack of habits like playing outdoors. Erratic sleep schedule. Stress. Improper lighting while reading/ writing. Improper diet.

So, what could be done to avoid eyesight problems in children?

“There are many reasons for developing eyesight problems in children. All of them cannot be prevented; but regular eye check-ups in kids, can diagnose these problems and if managed early, can avoid conditions like lazy eye (amblyopia),” said Dr Pentapati. Here are ways to prevent your kid from having a troubled eye-sight-

Children with a family history of eye issues should be screened early. Remember, genetics play an important role too! Encourage your kids to play outdoors. However, make sure they are not playing with pointed objects. Restrict screen-time. While reading, books should be kept at a minimum distance of at least 25cms in proper lighting. Have a check on what your kid eats! Diet plays an important role in improving eye-sight of the children. Include loads of spinach, carrots, beetroot, mango, fish, papaya etc.

