Schools have reopened now and kids will be excited to carry all the new books to mark the beginning of their year. With all of this, we come to discuss about one thing that has been plaguing us since our childhood- the heavy schoolbag. While we all know that a backpack should not weigh more than 10% of your child’s body weight, it is best if it is between 5-7% of the body weight.

We as Dr Raghavendra KS, Consultant Joint Replacement & Spine Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan to tell us what could cause spinal deformity or kyphoscoliosis in children and if, carrying heavy school bags is one of them!

‘Kyphoscoliosis is a deformity of the spine. It is a combination of Kyphosis (forward bending of Vertebral bones) and Scoliosis (side or lateral bending of spine bones). It can occur at any age, including at birth. It is commonly seen amongst children – teenage age group. According to case report, 80% of cases are Idiopathic (the cause is not known), and others due to congenital abnormalities,’ said Dr Raghavendra.

Can carrying a heavy backpack be one reason for it?

‘Carrying 15-20% or more of your body weight may lead to Spinal Deformity in the long run,’ he added. There is no proven study to say that carrying heavy school bags definitely leads to Kyphoscoliosis, but chances of developing this deformity is high. Read: The ill-effects of carrying heavy schoolbags

Treatment: Here is how you could treat them!

Wait and watch: It’s common for children to develop minor Spine Curvature, this may never need treatment, or will go away with age Kyphoscoliosis Brace: It’s not a cure but aids in preventing further damage to the spine Pain management with necessary medication Physiotherapy exercises and Rehabilitation Program Surgery: Is indicated only in case of severe deformity which cannot be cured by medication and physiotherapy.

