We have all heard about how dance forms such as Zumba is helpful. But again, we may all we worried about when is it the right age to start a Zumba classes for kids. Different variants of dance can have different benefits. One suc movement exercise is Zumbini. ‘Zumbini is a music and movement class that children ages 0 to 4 years attend with their parent or caregiver(s). The class is fun, energetic, and full of contemporary music with world beats. It is child appropriate yet grown-up friendly, and of course, full of fun “Zumba” flavor. The Zumbini program is a child-focused journey into the world of music, movement and dance,’ says Fitness Expert Shivani Patel.

We ask her about this form and how it can be used for health benefits. ‘Children wiggle, dance, sing, and move using their bodies, rhythmic instruments, and scarves, to encourage, develop and enhance their natural rhythm and musicality,’ says Patel.

What is the Zumbini class?

— A one hour session is music and movement experience, where every moment is a musical opportunity

— Designed for children 0-4 years old with a parent or caregiver.

— Dancing, singing and playing instruments in a social setting.

— A bonding experience: caregiver to child, child to child, and caregiver to caregiver

— Provides exposure to music and all its benefits

— Focuses on energy, fun and play, contributing to the natural development of cognitive, social, emotional and physical skills.

Music can be an extremely powerful tool for our overall well-being. She emphasizes how well it works for children. There is a lot more to music than just rocking babies to sleep with sweet lullabies. Whether your kid or toddler is learning a new skill or just playing around, exposing them to different kinds of music can help them with overall development.

‘I’ve seen most parents taking the traditional route and often try to keep their children away from music. They fear that it might meddle with their child’s studies or even make them less-focused. But that’s really an unwarranted fear.’

