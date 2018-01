Every parent ensures that their kids get the best when it comes to eating healthy and staying fit. Be it spending on the so-called healthy superfoods or buying organic foods, we leave no stone unturned for our kid’s nutrition. However, even after being so careful about diet and nutrition, many children suffer from infections such as asthma, sinus, eczema and conditions like childhood obesity. This is because we tend to miss out on the nutritious foods or go wrong in ensuring the right quality and quantity of foods. Here are interesting facts about proteins you need to know.

Luke Coutinho, MD Alternative Medicine and Holistic Nutritionist went live on FB and shared few things you must ensure in your child’s diet. And one of the points of discussion was to replace dairy with other natural sources of protein. We all know that without proteins, the child won’t grow and hence, every single meal must have the right quantity of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. But thinking that a glass of milk will be enough to meet the daily needs of protein is wrong. You don’t have to give your child milk. In most cases, the milk is adulterated, which makes it unhealthy to drink. Moreover, cattle are usually injected with hormones and antibiotics to prevent infections and increase the production of milk. This is also a cause for concern as it can lead to many health complications.

Although dairy is class A protein, most pasteurized and homogenised milk have denatured protein which is useless for the growth and development and health. Hence, instead of dairy, include lentils, legumes, — rajma, chana, dal, bean family, whole grains, sprouts, green leafy vegs, nuts, seeds if you are vegetarian and eggs, fish and lean meat, if you are non-vegetarian, says Luke Coutinho. Here are 10 low-calorie, high-protein foods you must try!

Image Source: Shutterstock