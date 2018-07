If you have a pre-teen or teen at home I am sure you are barred from checking or even touching your lad’s school bag. As kids grow up they demand privacy and develop a shroud sense of ‘space,’ beginning with protecting their school bags being privy to parents. The school bag actually houses a secret life of your pre-teen or teen that you might never know about.

But if you have a toddler, a kindergartener who has to go to school the little one’s life depends on you and your assistance. Needless to say, they also depend on you to pack their bags every day so they don’t miss out on an essential item at school. However, the intention is not to make them dependent on parents but to just help them in learning to be self-reliant with the minimal help that you can give. Here are five tips to choose the right school bag.

But at times, parents too miss out on the essential stuff that needs to go in a child’s bag. So here we bring you a checklist for the same:

Books and worksheets: After the government has passed rules on how much weight a child can carry, most schools have resorted to keeping books at school (for the pre-primary and primary section, at least) to reduce the weight carried. Still, there would be some bare minimal your tot has to carry. So be sure you make your tot put in the homework sheets along with the school diary and books as they are the essential ones. Stationary: The pencil-box it is like the prized possession for every kid but keep it at a minimal again. Avoid giving your kid fancy pencils or sharpeners as these could act as distractions at times. Give a pencil well sharpened and one spare along with an eraser. Some school might ask to carry chalks too, to write on a slate just give a small piece of it. Remember to give a white piece of chalk and not a colourful one. Spare clothes: It is a good idea to pack a spare for your child no matter how well your child is toilet trained. Pack one spare set with a set of undergarments as well. If it is the monsoons don’t forget to pack the raincoat or a small umbrella. Lunchbox: This is one thing as a mother you cannot miss. But make sure you pack nutritious lunch for your lad. Avoid giving high-sugar or high-fat foods in the box. In short, avoid any kind of junk in the lunch box. Hygiene essentials: Pack handkerchiefs and napkins. Make sure there is one spare in the bag always. If you wish you can also pack a sanitizer to ensure your child follows proper hand hygiene. If you wish you can pack a few tissue papers too.

What not to pack

While we are telling you about the essentials that need to go in your little one’s bag, here are a few things that you should avoid packing:

Gadgets: iPad or tablets, unless it is provided by the school. Keep a tab on these gadgets as kids can sneak them in their school bags for sheer fun and to show it off to friends. Toys and other playthings: No matter how much your child cries, wails and cribs for it you are not supposed to give in. Expensive items: Don’t pack anything that is expensive and can get lost costing you a fortune. For the same reason don’t make your child wear any ornaments or jewellery to school.

Image source: Shutterstock