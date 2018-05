This headline might make many of you question why we are asking a father to step into the mother’s shoes. Isn’t the mother a girl’s best confidant, philosopher and guide? Well, we ask why not the father? What is wrong if the father takes the onus on himself to help his daughter learn the nuances of relationships, offer sex education, help her understand the prejudice of gender disparities better? The simple reason we think fathers cannot train their daughters enough in this matter is because it was never done this way. But times are changing and so you need to change your parenting fundas too, more so if you have a daughter. And fathers, you do play a crucial role in empowering her in these matters. Here is what you should do when your teenager falls in love.

For a woman, to understand gender equality, have an equal say in relationships, to make an informed choice about men — for friend or a partner, a lot of it depends on the kind of equation she shares with her father. So fathers, take charge, initiate conversations about everything big and small under the sun with your daughters and talk about birds and bees too. We understand even with all our modest encouragement and persuasion there are certain boundaries that cannot be crossed. But that doesn’t mean that a father-daughter conversation about sex education, men and romance should be avoided or ignored completely.

Break the stereotyping in parenting and venture to talk about this taboo subject. A father’s perspective, guidance and opinion about the opposite gender make a huge difference how a girl copes and leaves her mark in the society that is still reeling under gender inequalities to have her voice heard. Here are things a father can do differently to bond with her child.

We spoke to Niyatii N Shah, sexuality educator, Mumbai to know how a father can help his daughter make decisions about men, set her own rules in a relationship and know when to put her foot down and raise her voice. Here are few tips she offers:

1. Talk about yourself, when you talk about men: If your paternal instincts tell you to warn your girl child against boys and tell her, ‘boys are bad,’ we suggest you stop at once. Take a step behind, breathe and then engage in a proper dialogue with your little princess about boys. Never, tell her boys are bad, as this is a one-dimensional approach. It instils a fear in her and later she might have issues placing her trust in male friends or her partner. Instead, just talk to her about her guy friends and know what she thinks. Talk about yourself, tell your stories. Stories where you had to shed your own enforced societal patriarchal approach to support women as equals, stories where you learnt to change your perception and fought gender biases for better, tell her in details. Talk to her how boys perceive things, what they like or dislike and how they think. All of this will help her have an open-minded approach towards the opposite sex and help in developing relationships better.

2. Teach her that respect begets respect: As a teenager, your daughter is bound to develop crushes or even fall in love, no matter you like it or not. And when it comes to the matters of the heart (and hormones) you have no control over it. But your concern will still remain if she is making the right choice and if her choices are all influenced by a guy’s coolness quotient, charming smile, popularity and wealth. Because you know she is not supposed to choose a partner going by these superficial attributes. Just saying her that she should choose someone who is loyal to her, loves her and respects her for being herself might not be enough. You, as a father, have to be a role model for her. She will take cues from your behaviour so treat the mother well and respect her always. There is no other way, try and reconcile differences with your partner and if you can’t part ways with dignity.

3. Help her to move over toxic friends: Teenage is the most vulnerable phase and also the time of sexual exploration. Teenagers also have this immense pressure of wanting to ‘fit in’ and be ‘cool’ which can make them do things under the influence of toxic friends which they might regret later. She might have friends who have boyfriends and some of them might have already ventured ahead and explored the adventures of sex. If she is a late bloomer then there would be tremendous peer pressure on her to go the same path. This is why it is important to have an open discussion with her about friends too. Call her friends home and if your gut feeling says something is wrong with one of her friends or someone is a bad influence tell her that. Talk about your concerns and hear her out. Come to a mutual decision. Remember this cannot be a one-time talk and so you will have to be forthcoming and talk more with her. Here are ways to help your teenager cope with a break-up.

4. Teach her about consent: If your daughter is a toddler now and you are reading this article trust that as she grows up she will learn more about consent, given the voices that are raised these days by staunch feminist and other like-minded thinkers. Even if you have a teenager, she probably has a vague idea of consent by now. Start by telling her that her body belongs to her and she is the boss of it. If you had open discussions about a variety of things right from childhood then it gets easier for you to talk about consent as she grows older. Tell her that she should not use her body to win love or other people’s approval. If she is getting into a physical act purely for the fear of losing somebody the consequences can be worse. Tell her, loneliness is a far better companion than scarred self-respect. This coming from the father is the most impactful way to explain consent.

5. Teach her to believe in her gut feelings: For her to trust her gut feelings, have belief in her beliefs right from her childhood days – her dreams, her fears, her fantasies – always have a patient ear. Never judge her actions but always be there to guide her. This will help her develop an inner voice that will help her say ‘No’ when she wants to say no and never give in for the heck of it. When it comes to men, relationships and sex empower her to follow her gut. Tell her when she reaches the age that no one can overpower her physically or mentally, ever.

6. Make her street smart: It is one thing to help her become mentally strong but then you should be encouraging enough to make her physically strong too. Enrol her in a self-defence class as it is a necessity and not just an extracurricular activity. If ever one tries to dare cross the line with her, she can be her own avenger.

7. Talk about sex: We kept the most important part of the last. Don’t shy away from using this word with her. It is the only way you can start sex education at home. Because if you don’t she is going to seek information from the internet or from her peer groups, both unreliable sources. So, make sure the topic is spoken first at home. Between a father and daughter things could be little awkward. Probably you can start with gifting her a basic guidebook on sex education and once you know she read it, initiate a conversation. Talk about the pros and cons the consequences of sex and why she needs to be careful about her actions involving the act. If you are a single dad there is no escaping this. Educate her about contraceptives, pregnancy and childbirth. All of these are going to help her immensely. Here is how to sex-educate your teenager.

8. Tell her sex is beautiful: You probably don’t have to use this statement but don’t make the mistake of saying sex is dirty, unwarranted and a taboo. Instead, during your conversations make her understand that sex is beautiful it is the most wonderful way of bringing two people closer to each other – mentally, physically and spiritually. Tell her it is a choice and not an obligation. She can choose whether to have or not to have sex and no one can pressurise her. These things can help her avoid falling prey to marital rapes, domination and mental torture which most women endure silently. You definitely don’t want that for your child.

P.S.: As a father when you take these necessary steps to empower your daughter, it does you a whole lot of good too. These actions transform you, help you shed your own prejudice and become a better father to your daughter. The bonus: it strengthens the father-daughter bond too.

Image source: Shutterstock