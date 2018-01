There are several myths which linger around your child’s increase in height. Drinking milk to increase height is one of the most common advice you may hear. While there are hundreds of sites and articles which make different claims, you should not believe these ones according to Dr. Seema Nathani.

Lifting weights will stunt your child’s growth: Lifting weights will not stunt your child’s growth however you need to be aware of certain exercises that will compress your spine like overhead shoulder presses. These exercises can injure your spine if done incorrectly. Find out if squatting can stunt your child’s growth.

Your child needs to drink milk to grow taller: Your child necessarily does not need to drink milk to grow taller as there are plenty of other dairy products that can help them grow taller. Dairy products are overemphasized when it comes to growth because of their high calcium and vitamin D content. However, these nutrients are present in different kinds of foods which are not dairy. Also, find out if yoga can increase the height?

It is not possible to grow taller after puberty: The most popular argument behind your child not being able to grow taller is that he has passed his growing age and his bones cannot grow any further in length. This is however not true as the spine can continue to grow in length even after he has hit puberty.

Height is determined solely by genetics: Genetics is not the only factor that determines your child’s height. There are many other factors like diet, posture, exercise routine, sleeping habits and day-to-day lifestyle that greatly influence the ability to grow taller.

The height increasing insoles will help them grow taller: Those insoles which magically claim to increase the height do anything but that. The technique is reflexology where a specialist locates individual pressure spots on the feet and designs a special type of insole so that pressure can be applied to certain spots on the feet and aid in height growth. But this technique really does not help.

