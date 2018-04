A common cold in an infant or a toddler is almost unavoidable. No matter what you do your child is bound to suffer from at least one episode of cold during the year. And when this happens rest assured your life is going to turn upside-down. Until the cold settles and your child is back to being his normal self, be ready to sit through the ailing child through the night. Most of the time a cold infection is viral in nature but for infants whose immunity is at an all-time low, it could be bacterial too. But first things first – don’t self-treat and administer an antibiotic to your infant or toddler. Consult your doctor before you start to treat your child’s cold on your own. Here are few superfoods that build immunity in children.

One annoying thing that happens with your child is suffering from cold is blocked nose. Unlike an adult who can breathe through the mouth to avoid the discomforts of a blocked nose and find some respite, an infant or toddler is unable to do that. So, during an episode of cold, it becomes necessary to treat the blocked nose. If your child can breathe free, it helps him to be less cranky and irritable. Here are five ways in which ajwain can help to treat cold in kids.

Here is how you can deal with a blocked nose:

Use nasal drops prescribed by your doctor to unblock the phlegm.

To use these drops effectively, make your child lie down and put two drops in the right nostril. Turn the head to the same side and keep there for two minutes. Yes, your child is going to wail, cry and would want to get out of your clutches. But be firm this is only going to help him.

Repeat the entire procedure on the other side.

Use petroleum jelly on the outer edges of the nostril which might appear chapped due to repeated blowing and wiping.

Give your child enough warm liquids which will help to dilute the nasal secretions and loosen the phlegm.

If your child likes soups, especially chicken soup, offer few sips of the same. It is noticed that this helps in clearing the nasal mucus, as compared to sipping hot water.

