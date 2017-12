Your little girl is growing up and it is a big deal. There are a lot of new changes in your girl and you need to address to all of them. Buying your daughter a bra is a part of her growing up but you can always ensure that it is not a hellish experience. May be she is not keeping up with her peer group but she could be the only one without a bra. Do not dismiss her feelings. Here’s when and where you should get her a bra and make your daughter’s bra shopping trip a successful one, according to bra fitting expert Anya Thakur.

When to buy a bra?

You should know when to get a bra for your girl. Her breasts should begin to bud. While there is no specific age for budding of breasts, sore nipples and bumps around the breast area are a few signs. Here are tips for buying the right bra for small breasts.

Where to buy a bra?

With so many options to choose from, your daughter can feel a little overwhelmed if you directly hit the mall. It is best you go somewhere small and local to make her feel more comfortable. Also, make sure that you do not take her to a big discount retail store for the first time. This is why your bra never fits well.

Which type of bra to buy?

If your girl has started budding just yet, buy her a camisole or a sports bra. A full length or a short camisole can provide coverage without making it noticeable under a bra. You can also opt for a bra with lining and not padding. A lining is typically a thin layer of foam which covers the nipple area and it is not even visible under the shirt. It will make your daughter feel more comfortable and less conscious especially if it is her first time.

It is also important to check the length of the straps of the bra irrespective of the design. Too long or too short straps can make for an awkward fit.

