The threat of obesity is increasing in children in India and across the world. According to a World Health Organisation report, the number of overweight children under the age of five in 2013 was estimated to be over 42 million, and the number is growing. Of these, around 31 million are from developing nations like India. Children have a tendency to resort to comfort foods that are rich in sugar and fat which gives them an instant rush. During teenage, there is also the problem of eating disorders along with obesity. Nutritionist Karishma Chawla explains, “Eating disorders among teenagers are on the rise. We hear of many teenagers adopting incorrect food habits to look thin. These can affect the children much later in life. Between the ages of 10 to 17, the child is surrounded by peer group, media, and different ideas of body image. These factors play an important role in determining their food choices.”

A wrong diet can give rise to eating disorders like Anorexia – where the person severely restricts the amount of food they eat and eat very small quantities of only certain foods or Bulimia – where the person faces frequent episodes of eating unusually large amounts of food and having no control over it. According to the nutritionist, one can detect the following diet patterns in their teen: irregular meal patterns, not having breakfast, excessive dependency on junk foods, undernutrition or overeating.

Keep in mind that the energy requirements in terms of calories for adolescents are higher than adults because their bodies are growing and developing. It is important to eat adequate protein for growth needs, bone development, synthesis of hormones and enzymes. Following are the dietary guidelines for children of this age:

1. Consumption of whole balanced meals. Strongly discourage junk foods.

2. Include calcium-rich foods like milk, curd, paneer cheese, sesame seeds and green leafy vegetables.

3. Include iron-rich foods. Also include protein-rich foods like eggs, meat, dairy products, nuts, seeds and pulses.

4. Include fruits in your diet. One can include fruits in porridges or milkshakes too.

5. Keep a tab on overeating of sweets, chocolates, and fried foods, ready-to-eat snacks, processed foods, biscuits and soft drinks.

6. Educate your child about healthy eating habits. Lead by example. Children often follow the habits of their parents.

Image source: Shutterstock