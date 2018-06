It is nice to fall in love with a school sweetheart, the next-door-neighbour or someone you knew since childhood. Isn’t it good to know that the person you’re in love with, is someone who has seen you since a long time? Yes it is! So, why do our parents or elders say relationships should begin at a ‘particular age?’

School children in their early teens can fall into ‘serious relationships’ and may face heartbreaks. We ask an expert about these early relationships- it effects, ill-effects and all you need to know about it! First things first, we must agree that at some point- getting into any romantic relationship or heartbreak at a tender age may be too stressful, explains Dr Paramjeet Singh, Consultant Psychiatrist, Delhi Mind Clinic.

He says, ‘Yes, children are entering into romantic relationships at ages as early as 9 to 10 years. Entering into a relationship at a tender age may lead to emotional disturbances like anxiety or adjustment issues. Also, it increases the likelihood of physical intimacy at a younger age. Apart from these, they may lead to reduced number of friends and a poorer integration in the peer group.’

Well, there is no ‘ideal’ age to get romantically involved. ‘It would be difficult to say what is an appropriate or ideal age for a relationship. But, most relationships that start at such ages tend to be shorter lasting, and ending of these may lead to inner angst, dissatisfaction, depression or even may trigger suicidal ideation.’

At such an age, we bet one is not looking for social security or so on. So what could it be? ‘Reasons or idea behind such relationship could search for emotional intimacy, media and societal shaped ideas, search for filling an emotional void or also peer pressure and expectations,’ said Dr Singh.

Read: Should you bid adieu to your relationship? Here are 5 warning signs to watch out for As soon as the child grows emotionally, mentally and physically- they understand that it was too quick to have submitted to a relationship or that the fixation to the person was uncalled for.

How should you take care of your children if they’ve suffered such a heartbreak? The children with such problems need to be dealt with sensitivity and empathy. Ridicule or shaming should never be done.

The child’s perspective must be heard and respected.

The child must be helped emotionally to tide over the crisis.

Mostly a psychological support is sufficient to help these children with feelings of a heartbreak.