Depression is a health concern that certainly gripping India with a significant contribution towards different diseases, mortality rate and socioeconomic conditions. According to a WHO report in 2017, 57 million Indians are depressed. Depression doesn’t affect just the adults but can also disturb children, teens and young adults. A survey conducted by ICICI in 2017 reported that 65 per cent of young adults between 22 to 25 years showed early signs of depression. According to WHO’s Mental Health Status of Adolescents in South-East Asia: Evidence for Action report, released in 2012, one in four teenager in India was depressed. So, what are the signs that you can look for to check if you child is mentally suffering.

Withdrawal from friends or lack of communicative behaviour.

Apathy, lack of interest in everything around them

Drop in performance at school

Excessive eating or complete loss of appetite, leading to sudden weight change

Sadness, irritability, tantrums, crying for no reason or severe response to slight criticism

Unexplained complaints of physical pain—headache, stomach ache, back pain

Difficulty concentrating and making decisions

Preoccupation with death, talking or joking about suicide

Irresponsible behaviour, lack of responsibility

Use of alcohol, drugs

Excessive use of social media

How can you help?

Talk to your child: Depression has a huge stigma attached to it and that prevents a person from talking about it, let alone ask for help to come out of it. In a multisite international study, 20–37 per cent pf adults with depression in India stopped themselves from doing something important because of anticipated discrimination. The pressure on a young person is even greater, especially when they are going through many physical changes and don’t have a lot of awareness. As a parent you can encourage your child to talk about his/her feelings by being open and welcoming. It’s important that you listen and acknowledge their feelings.

Be kind and create an open atmosphere: All parents and guardians want the best for their children, but a critical and condemning parental or teaching style during early childhood may give rise to negative feelings and can be a cause of depression. A harsh and tense atmosphere at home creates a sense of insecurity and fear in a child, which initiates a cascade of biochemical changes that create stress, feelings of loneliness and contribute to depression.

Get to know your child’s friends: It’s always said that if you want to impact your child behaviour, you need to know their friends and leave an impact on them too. If you feel your child has withdrawn and is exhibiting strange behaviour and refusing to communicate, try to talk to his/her friends and understand them is through the friends.

Don’t give up on your teen: As teenage starts, you child may try to shut you out or not communicate despite your repeated efforts. They might also reject the help you try and give them, but you don’t have to give up! Set up a daily routine at home and try to talk to your child face to face and do activities together to break the barriers.

Image source: Shutterstock