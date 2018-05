All children are very happy and relaxed during the summer vacation. They are full of energy and number of kids falling sick reduces drastically. With the schools opening soon, most kids feel tired, fatigued and catch infections quickly. Dr Preethi Sharma, Consultant Pediatrician

KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur elaborates.

A common cause for this is long school hours. Children are spending close to 8 hours in school and they are enrolled in some extracurricular activities and tuitions. They have little or no time for free play. Most of the time older children and adolescents spend indoors during school days leading to an alarming increase in vitamin d deficiency. This, in turn, can cause fatigue and tiredness. Also, lack of outdoor exposure leads to poor concentration in studies. It is very important that parents do not force children to join multiple post-school activities and tuitions. They should have time for free outdoor play every single day. This simple routine reduces a lot of health problems like fatigue, obesity, constipation, abdomen pains, poor concentration.

Many parents complain that the kids are very sleepy throughout the day and are unable to wake up in morning. Firstly it is very important to understand that most older children including adolescents need 9 hours of sleep. Insufficient sleep in children and adolescents has been shown to be associated with a wide variety of adverse outcomes in multiple aspects of their lives from poor mental and physical health to behavioral problems and poor academic grades. Insufficient sleep has been linked to excess weight, decreased physical activity, and increased food intake, possibly due to alterations in appetite-regulating hormones. There should be fixed sleep time routine and nighttime television, tablets, phones should be totally stopped. During weekends there is no harm in letting the children catch up on sleep, contrary to popular belief. In fact, studies have shown that students with a sleep length of fewer than 7 hours on both weekdays and weekends exhibited poorer school performance, while those who made up this sleep loss on weekends did not.

Frequent illness after the opening of schools is a nightmare for all parents. It is important to maintain good nutrition during school days – no skipping of breakfast, adequate water intake, fruits, vegetables, nuts and protein intake. Good hand hygiene should be enforced repeatedly by parents and teachers, as this practice itself can reduce the spread of infections to a very large extent. If frequent washing of hands is not possible, parents can provide children with hand sanitizers.

Source: Press release

Image source: Shutterstock