You might have read many cases of internet friends meeting, marrying and then mishaps occurring due to the dangers that internet brings with it. In a data recently released in Uttar Pradesh, it was found that 40 per cent of the cybercrimes are related to minors and that’s a daunting number that we are looking at. And another data shows that one third of the internet users are children and almost nothing has been done to protect them from the perils of the digital world. Digital literacy is the key to the problem here.

Child abuse and cyber crime

Children are most exploited lot in today’s age and time! Online criminals lure children by hiding their age and wrongly representing their age, and in turn attract them towards the world of sex. It also the case because of heavy reliant of children on networking sites for social interaction. Offenders use false identities in chat room to lure victims for personal meetings. This leads to child abuse and exploitation such as trafficking and sex tourism. We do understand the need of protecting children in the real world, but it is more important for the parents to guard their children from online threats. As a parent you can play an important role in protecting your children against cyber abuse. To begin with parents need to share their insight about the use and abuse of internet.

Here are the tips that you can follow to prevent your child’s abuse on the internet

Always be vigilant: If your child is an internet savvy then you too need to be at your toes and keep a track of your child’s activities on the internet. Look at the history box and know what he/she is searching for.

Discuss the risks: Talk to them and tell them about the different kinds of abuses that happening around the world.

Place the computer in your living room: yes, that’s one way of keeping a track on his/her activities. Rather than using the computer in the comfort of the bedroom, let them use the web in front of you.

Use Parental Control Software: This software filters the contents that can be viewed online and can restrict download of applications that you don’t want your child to see.

Restrict usage time of internet: You should put a tab on your child’s internet spending hours.

Know the friends of your children: Not only offline but know the ones that he/she is chatting/interacting with on the web.

Talk freely: Talking helps a lot with your child and make them comfortable too while they talk to you about anything to everything.

