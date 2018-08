There are many parents in India who have children suffering from one or more disabilities, which act as deterrence to their performance in school, at home and in the society, at large. Due to lack of awareness and may be embarrassment, there are a lot of kids who do not receive proper care. Instead, they are handled with extra caution. And there are many reputed Indian organisations for persons with disabilities who say that it is very important for parents of children with disabilities to understand that their kids can learn and proliferate in free environment and not confined in their homes, if only they get proper training, treatment and love. So here are some guidelines for you to follow to set your child free.

Show confidence in them: As a parent of a differently-abled child, it is vital to be supportive towards any strength showed by your kid, even if it’s something that might not be valued within a classroom. It could be musical, visual or spatial skills, or something similar. You just need to show confidence and let them pursue the skill.

Have faith: You should never lose your mind just because your child has learning disabilities. The low and highs can be effective reflections of your kid’s weaknesses and strengths. They might not be good at studies, but they have different skills and you need to back them up and have faith in them.

They are not lazy: If your child is not doing well in academics and sports, it doesn’t mean that he/she is unmotivated or lazy. Sometime, working harder is not the solution, but assistive technology is what’s necessary. Help them understand things, rather than imposing your fancies on them.

Support their passion: Suppose your impaired child is good with painting, then the parents should do everything to support it and help him/her to get better at it. Similarly, if a differently abled kid is a good musician, then that part of him/her should be encouraged. It’s all about supporting that which they are mostly passionate about—be it music, drawing, collecting stuff, etc.

Compliment them: Most children with disabilities are generally resourceful and creative in one way or another. As a parent, you must never miss a single opportunity to compliment or praise even the most minimal efforts of your child. This would boost the confidence your child needs.

Image source: Shutterstock