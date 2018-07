Paediatric constipation is a relatively common problem. Constipation can be defined as the difficulty of emptying bowels, that is usually associated with hardened feces. This can be quite discomforting. This is generally associated with dehydration and one of the simplest things you could do for constipation relief is, keep consuming lukewarm water.

Constipation

Potty problem in kids is a tricky one. This is so because children usually don’t and cannot express symptoms of constipation. Abdominal pain, stomach ache and small stools (often making you feel that the stomach isn’t clean) are some common markers that your child is suffering from constipation. The good news in case of paediatric constipation is, with some dietary modifications, they improve and eventually are treated.

Symptoms: Here are its symptoms:

Less than 3 bowel movements a week. Abdominal pain Hardened stools (often dry and difficult to pass) Blood while passing stool. Stomach pain.

“The prevalence of childhood constipation in general population varies from 0.7% to 29.6%, which accounts for 3% of visits to general pediatric clinic,” said Dr Dipeeka Sawkar, Professor, Dept of Pediatrics K J Somaiya Hospital.

She added that there are two main causes of childhood constipation:

– Less physical activity.

– Eating junk food.

What happens when your child is constipated?

Remember that constipation in children isn’t a very serious problem. However, if it does become chronic, some complications could be:

1. Abdominal pain and cramping

2. Stool stains in the child’s underwear

3. Delaying bowel movement can lead to fecal impaction, which cause stool to build up in colon and leak out.

4. Hard stool leading to bleeding/ pain while passing motions.

5. Urinary incontinence can occur when excess stool in colon presses against bladder.

6. Anal Fissures.

What should one have while suffering from constipation?

Fiber-rich food includes vegetables Legumes Whole grain Lukewarm water Berries Yogurt Oranges Almonds Bananas Apples and pears

“Along with these, make sure you also increase the physical activity for your child. Let the kid play outdoors or even exercise,” added Dr Sawkar.

Here are things to avoid

Milk

Bakery products

Cold drinks

Red meat

Cookies

Fried items

